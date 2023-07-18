INDIA

Cops bust fake pesticide-manufacturing gang; seize counterfeit products valued at Rs 3.5cr

With the arrest of four men, the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in manufacturing fake pesticides. 

Police have also recovered 3.80 tonnes of fake pesticides valued at Rs 3.50 crores from the illegal unit in the city’s Pooth Khurd village.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hariom, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana; Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Nangloi; and Zakir and Kadir — both residents of JJ Colony, Bawana.

The breakthrough came after Paramjeet Singh, an Assistant Manager at True Buddy Consulting Private Limited, approached the police on July 11.

Singh provided crucial information regarding the production of counterfeit pesticides in the Bawana area.

In his complaint, Singh revealed that his company collaborates with prominent agrotech firms such as Syngenta, FMC, Bayer, Dhanuka, and UPL.

“He possessed confidential information pertaining to the fabrication of counterfeit pesticide products associated with these aforementioned agrotech companies,” said a senior police officer.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the specified location (factory/godown) in the village of Pooth Khurd at Bawana in Delhi.

“The operation proved fruitful, as a substantial quantity of fake pesticides linked to the aforementioned agrotech companies was discovered and seized during the operation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravi Kumar Singh said.

During further investigation, it was learnt that the premises where the counterfeit pesticides, weighing approximately 3.8 tonnes, were discovered, had been rented by a suspect named Hariom.

Hariom was apprehended and subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

Hariom admitted to operating the illegal unit alongside two laborers named Zakir and Kadir, who were also nabbed during the probe.

“Hariom further revealed that he had been involved in the pesticide business for the past 10-15 years and currently owned a shop located near Sabji Mandi,” said the DCP.

Hariom also told police that he had been selling legitimate products from various agrotech companies at his shop.

