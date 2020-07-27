Cops fail to trace body of UP man kidnapped, murdered

Kanpur (UP), July 27 (IANS) Even after five days of search in the Pandu river, the Kanpur police have failed to recover the body of lab technician Sanjeet Yadav, who was kidnapped on June 22 and then killed.

Five persons arrested in connection with the case had confessed that they killed Sanjeet on June 26-27 and dumped his body in the Pandu river.

The family of the deceased alleged that the accused were trying to mislead the police and have demanded that all five of them be subjected to a narco analysis test.

They have also sought a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Ruchi Yadav, sister of Sanjeet, told reporters, that the river has only knee-deep water despite onset of monsoon and it is likely the body may have been dumped elsewhere to wipe out evidence.

Sanjeet’s mother Kusuma Yadav said, “On July 24, policemen came and informed that my son has been killed. When we asked them to give his body, they said search is on in Pandu river. We demand a CBI investigation into the case.”

Teams of police and PAC divers have been searching up to eight kilometres downstream of the river connecting Fatehpur Gohi and Uriyara villages.

Circle Officer Govind Nagar, Vikas Pandey, said. “We will resume search on Monday morning, and hope to find the body.”

Sanjeet, a lab technician, was kidnapped from Barra area on June 22, and murdered by his abductors.The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from the family and on the advice of the local police, the family gave the ransom on July 13.

The kidnappers decamped with the money in the presence of the police that remained a silent spectator.

On July 23, five accused Gyanendra, Kuldeep, Neelu, Ramji and Preeti were arrested. They revealed they had taken a room on rent at Ratan Lal Nagar to keep the captive and had killed him on July 26-27.

