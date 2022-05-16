A video clip in which four to five police constables are seen enacting the role of “hero” and “villain” has gone viral, causing embarrassment to the Ahmedabad Police.

Most of the dialogues — between police officers and goons or dons — that could be heard in the clip were from Hindi and Southern movies.

The Ahmedabad Police are said to be embarrassed over the video as the dialogues picked up are of “powerful villains”, showcasing a “weak police”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sushil Agrawal told the media that the video clip has reached senior police officers, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Hitesh Kumar Dhandhaliya has been instructed to look into the video clip.

Based on the report submitted by Dhandhaliya, action will be taken against the police personnel.

The Police constables have used ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ and Tamil movie Maari’s dialogues.

In one shot, two constables have played the role of police officers and two of goons.

The “goons” were asking the police constables whether they have a arrest warrant, or do they have witnesses to the crime.

The “goons” were seen taunting the police that “the witness is not Gandhi but Gandhi’s three monkeys”.

In the past, the police department has taken action against police personnel or officers for shooting in the police station for social media.

