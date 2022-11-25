A former BSF commandant has been arrested in connection with robbery at a policeman’s house, police said on Friday.

The robbers had opened fire during the incident injuring the policeman’s son in Chikkaballapur district of the state.

Virendra Singh Thakur from Uttar Pradesh is the former armyman who turned out to be the mastermind behind the robbery. The police have also arrested his adopted son, 25-year-old Haidar, in connection with the case.

The gang of inter-state robbers from Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh had looted the policeman’s house and shot his son a fortnight ago.

The gang barged into the house of Narayana Swamy, an assistant police sub-inspector (ASI), shot his son and looted gold jewellery and cash in the Paresandra village.

The robbers had fired three bullets at ASI Narayanaswamy’s son, Sharath. He was admitted to the district hospital and his condition is still serious.

The probe revealed that Haidar was the person who opened fire and the former BSF commandant was the mastermind. The police team was stationed at Uttar Pradesh for 10 days to arrest the accused persons.

The police had earlier arrested three accused, Arif (35) from Bahiram city in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, Jumshed Khan (27), a resident of Chintaman Khate village in Milak taluk of Rampur district and Pathan Mohammad Harris Khan (30) from Kadiri town in Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh in connection with the case.

The police had seized three guns, 46 bullets, Rs 3.41 lakh cash, gold mangalya chain, 21 silver articles and the car used for the offence from the accused. Hunt is on for the other accused in the case.

20221125-103801