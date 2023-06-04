INDIA

Cops nab criminal wanted in 9 cases in Haryana, Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested a 30-year-old criminal, who was wanted in nine cases registered in Haryana and the national capital, said an official on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Rahul Sethi, a resident of Sagarpur in Delhi. He was also found previously involved in 50 cases of snatching, robbery, auto theft among others.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific inputs were received that a proclaimed offender Rahul would come on a stolen motorcycle at Vikas Nagar.

“Acting on the inputs a trap was laid and Rahul was apprehended,” said Yadav.

On interrogation, Rahul, who was born in Hisar, Haryana, disclosed that he came to Delhi in 2000.

“In 2009, he was arrested in a snatching case registered at Chanakyapuri police station. He was regularly committing robbery and snatching and became a history-sheeter of Sagarpur police station,” said the special CP.

“Rahul has been convicted in many cases, therefore, he is not attending court proceedings. In 2018, after getting released from jail, he kept changing his address. In 2022, he stole a motorcycle from Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, Jahangirpuri, Delhi and started using this motorcycle for committing robbery/snatching,” the official added.



