The Delhi Police have arrested a husband-wife duo for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a woman in Delhi’s Dwarka area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Anuj Verma (32) and Kiran (26), residents of Om Vihar in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area.

The official added that Verma is also found previously involved in eight cases of snatching and theft registered in the city.

According to police, on June 3, a man and a woman on scooter had snatched a mobile phone from a woman when she was coming from Dwarka Sector-13 Metro station.

During investigation, police scanned CCTV cameras in the area and the accused were traced to Uttam Nagar.

As per CCTV, it was revealed that the husband-wife duo came from the ISKON temple side on the scooter and committed the snatching.

“On Wednesday, police received specific inputs regarding Verma following which a trap was laid at Om Vihar in Uttam Nagar and Verma was apprehended. While frisking, a snatched mobile phone was recovered from his possession,” said M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Upon questioning, Verma disclosed that he, along with his wife Kiran, had snatched the mobile phone.

“Later, his wife was also apprehended who confessed her involvement in the snatching case and one snatched phone and the scooter used in the crime were recovered,” the DCP added.

