The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested three sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate from the Rohini area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Udit Sadh (31), a resident of Krishna Nagar; Anish Kumar, alias Mintu (42), a resident of Nangloi; and Mohit Gupta (27), a resident of Nihal Vihar.

According to police, on June 23, 2023, a merchant based in Lajpat Rai Market received an extortion call, and the accused threatened him on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi while demanding Rs 20 lakh as protection money.

“On July 3, specific information was received that the accused involved in the extortion case would meet near Gate No. 3 of Japanese Park, Rohini, to discuss their next course of action since the complainant refused to pay the extortion money,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

The police laid a trap and the trio was apprehended.

“During a cursory search, two single-shot pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession,” said Dhaliwal.

The Special CP further stated that Sadh used to sell clothes in the wholesale market and had also previously run a shop in Lajpat Rai Market, Old Delhi. He was familiar with several wholesale dealers in the area and used to visit them frequently. Due to their close proximity, he also had their mobile numbers.

“Then, to make easy and fast money, he started cheating people on one pretext or another and went to jail for the first time in 2015, where he met co-accused Anish Kumar and members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” said the official.

Recently, he conspired with his associates Anish and Mohit to threaten innocent merchants in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, knowing that they could easily extort money using his name. “They used to call the complainant from a nearby area of Tihar Jail, so both the police and the complainant presumed that the alleged caller was based in Tihar Jail. He also arranged for illegally made pistols and live cartridges to threaten the complainant,” said the official.

