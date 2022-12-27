ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Cops question Tunisha’s co-actor; Sheezan breaks down on hearing about funeral

Late actress Tunisha Sharma’s cast mate, Parth Zutshi, has also been interrogated by the police.

Sheezan Khan, who is said to be changing his statements during the police interrogation, broke down in front of a woman police officer after he was informed about Tunisha’s last rites and funeral. For the first time, he got emotional

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the show ‘Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’. She was said to be in relationship with Sheezan, her co-actor. On the basis of a complaint filed by her mother, he has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC and is being questioned.

He is giving different reasons for the break-up, namely, that his family members are against the relationship and also because of the age gap and his religion being different.

Tunisha’s uncle, however, has claimed that Sheezan was having parallel relationships with other women. A source said he was also not loyal to his previous girlfriend.

After knowing that he was cheating on her, Tunisha, according to her family, became depressed and her mother has accused Sheezan of being the cause of the extreme step taken by her daughter.

There’s no concrete evidence to back up the allegations and it is well-known that Tunisha suffered from depression and anxiety disorders much before Sheezan came into her life.

