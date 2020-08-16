Cops rescue ex-IAS officer’s grandson from locked bathroom

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Quick and timely response from Delhi Police helped to rescue the three-year-old grandson of a former IAS officer, after the child had accidentally locked himself inside the bathroom at their south Delhi residence.

The police was called by the family members of the bureaucrat, who had retired from the Finance Ministry, after the child panicked inside the bathroom and all efforts by the family to save him were futile.

In view of the gravity of the situation, the police team reached the house in Greater Kailash immediately.

“The police team arranged for hammers and long screwdrivers with the help of which they broke the lock and the child was brought out. He was traumatised and shocked at a long stay in a locked bathroom,” DCP, South Delhi, Atul Thakur said.

Meanwhile a CATS Ambulance and a fire tender had also reached the spot but the police did the job before they could be pressed into action. The child was safely handed over to the family and was also counselled.

