Cops seize drugs and loaded gun during traffic stop in Brampton, man held

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE022

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 12:01 p.m. Peel Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Steelwell Road and Tomken Road in the City of Brampton. During the traffic stop officers observed a quantity of marijuana readily available to the driver and as a result of a search conducted under the Cannabis Control Act, a loaded handgun was located.

The driver in question, Mohamed-Kher Shariff, was charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm
Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

He was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

The police have anyone with information pertaining to this matter to contact the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-3311, ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

