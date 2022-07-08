The Karnataka Police have suspended an inspector and a sub-inspector for not initiating action against an undertrial who made threatening ransom calls from the Dharwad Central Prison, the police said on Friday.

The suspended officers have been identified as inspector M.L. Chetankumar and sub-inspector Prasannakumar, both attached to the Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru.

The police said the accused officers turned a blind eye to the complaint lodged in this regard against Bombay Saleem and his associates.

Muyeez Ahmad, a Bengaluru-based realtor, had lodged a complaint with ADGP (Prisons) Alok Mohan seeking protection as he was getting threatening calls from the prison.

Mohan had forwarded the complaint to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy. In turn, Reddy had asked the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to probe the matter.

The probe had revealed negligence shown by the suspended police officers. According to the police, the complainant had a property dispute with a person named Riyaz. Riyaz had contacted Bombay Saleem, who is behind bars.

Saleem’s associates had gone to the residence of the complainant on June 5 and threatened him to settle the issue with Riyaz. Saleem himself had made a video call from the prison and demanded a ransom of Rs 8 lakh.

After the complaint was lodged, Saleem increased the frequency of the threatening calls.

The CCB sleuths have arrested Saleem’s associates Abdul Jaffer, Shooter Khadeem, Imran, Bombay Riyaz, Khadir and Ali. The CCB team has also taken Saleem into its custody.

20220708-230604