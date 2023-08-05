Mega-popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, along with another streamer Fanum, were taken into custody for free giveaways at New York City’s Union Square as people swarmed the area.

Cenat, one of the most popular streamers and social media influencers online, along with “a few other people” were arrested from the venue late on Friday, reports NBC 4.

NYPD chief of department, Jeffrey Maddrey, confirmed the arrests, but didn’t give details.

Some in the crowd acted violently and the police removed Cenat from the park “before eventually declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly”.

“Cenat had told his online followers to come out to Union Square where he would be handing out free PlayStation consoles and gift cards, among other items,” the report noted.

The commotion prompted the highest level of police mobilisation by the NYPD.

Cenat was eventually pulled out from the massive crowd by police officers and seen speaking to several officials.

“Initial estimates from the department were that 65 people had been cuffed, 30 of whom were described as juveniles,” the report mentioned.

Cenat is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber who has been making online content since 2018.

He is the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time, with more than 100,000 subscribers.

