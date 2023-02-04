INDIALIFESTYLE

Cops to be out of DI list for any private case against them: Delhi Police

In a major relief to Delhi Police personnel, the top brass have passed an order that if any case is registered against the police personnel in their private capacity, their name will not be recommended for inclusion in the Doubtful Integrity (DI) list.

The Vigilance Department monitors Integrity of the Delhi Police personnel. If the name of any police personnel is added to Doubtful Integrity list, they face problems in posting and promotion in future.

Recently, it was observed that names of the police personnel were recommended for inclusion DI list were based on petty issues.

When the allegations are specific pertaining to corruption, lack of integrity or moral turpitude, names of concerned police persons are brought on the Secret List and if the allegations are found to be true, names are recommended for DI list.

It was observed at district levels that in matters of criminal cases registered against police personnel, their names were being recommended for inclusion in Agreed List of DI.

The matter was examined for the legal aspects. The experts gave their opinion to Delhi Police Commissioner that in criminal cases registered against police personnel in their private capacity, their names should not be recommended for inclusion in the Doubtful Integrity List.

“However, if the criminal case has been registered on the allegations of custodial torture, threatening, misusing the official powers, then in such cases, the names of police officers shall be recommended for inclusion in the Doubtful Integrity List,” the order read.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230204-102403

