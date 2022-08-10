The Centre on Wednesday approved Biological E’s Corbevax as a heterologous precaution dose for adults above 18 years for restricted use with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

In a letter to states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: “Corbevax will be available as precaution dose after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for population above 18 years.”

This enables use of Corbevax as a heterologous Covid-19 vaccine for precaution dose administration in this age group, he said.

The Centre, in the letter, also informed the states that there will be no change in existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine.

“In addition to the existing homologous precaution dose, the option of a heterologous precaution dose with Corbevax would be available to all persons above 18 years of age,” Bhushan said in the letter.

“All necessary changes in regard to the administration of heterologous precaution dose using Corbevax, to those who are eligible and due for precaution dose have been made on the Co-WIN portal. This provision would be live from 12th August (Friday), 2022,” he said in the letter.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted, “Further Strengthening India’s arsenal against COVID-19. @MoHFW_India approves Corbevax as #PrecautionDose for those above 18 yrs vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin, 6 months or 26 weeks after administration of 2nd dose. This provision would be live from 12th August”.

20220810-223601