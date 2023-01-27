The core consumer prices in Tokyo increased to a 41-year high in January, marking the highest level since May 1981, the Japanese government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the core consumer price index (CPI), excluding volatile fresh food items, for the capital city increased 4.3 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

Core CPI for Tokyo is a barometer of nationwide inflation in the coming months, and January’s reading was the eighth straight month it had topped the Bank of Japan’s 2-per cent inflation target.

The statistics bureau also said core consumer prices in the Japanese capital increased for a 17th straight month overall.

