The combined index of eight core industries (ICI) increased by 3.6 per cent in March 2023 over the corresponding period of last year.

The production of coal, fertilisers, steel, natural gas and refinery products increased in March 2023 over the corresponding month of last year.

However at the same time output of cement, electricity, and crude oil declined during the period under review.

ICI measures combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries namely coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

20230428-174402

