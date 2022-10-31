A growth of 7.9 per cent was seen in the output of eight core infrastructure sectors in September 2022, as against 5.4 per cent growth witnessed during the corresponding period of last year.

According to the index of eight core industries data released on Monday, the production growth of eight infrastructure sectors was 9.6 per cent during April-September period of the current fiscal, compared to 16.9 per cent growth in the corresponding period of last year.

The index measures the combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries namely coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity.

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors had grown 4.1 per cent in August.

