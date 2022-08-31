BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Core sector output growth slides to 4.5% in July

India’s eight core infrastructure sectors’ output fell to 4.5 per cent in July 2022 compared to 9.9 per cent recorded in July 2021, as per the Commerce Ministry data released on Wednesday.

These sectors had witnessed a growth of 13.2 per cent in terms of output in June 2022.

The output growth of eight infrastructure sectors i.e. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity was 11.5 per cent in April-July period of the current financial year compared to 21.4 per cent recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

