INDIASCI-TECH

Corning unveils new Gorilla glass with improved drop performance

NewsWire
0
0

Smartphone glass manufacturer Corning Incorporated on Thursday unveiled its newest glass innovation, “Gorilla Glass Victus 2” with improved drop performance.

With a new glass composition, the Gorilla Glass better survives drops on rougher surfaces, like concrete.

“Smartphones are the centre of our digital lives, and the requirement for exceptional scratch and drop resistance has only increased with our growing reliance on clear, damage-free displays,” David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager, Gorilla Glass, said in a statement.

According to the company’s extensive research, 84 per cent of consumers across three of the largest smartphone markets — China, India, and the US — cite durability as the number one purchasing consideration behind the brand itself.

“We challenged our scientists not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt, but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices,” Velasquez added.

In lab tests, the new Gorilla Glass survived drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete, said the company.

Other manufacturers’ glasses often failed when dropped from half a meter or less.

Furthermore, the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to two metres on an asphalt-like surface and maintained scratch resistance up to four times greater than competitive glasses.

It is currently being evaluated by a number of customers and is expected to hit the market in the coming months, the company added.

20221201-115404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA carries out raids across Kashmir Valley, 70 detained (Ld)

    Van driver beaten up on suspicion of ferrying beef

    41 exotic animals died in Guj’s Kevadiya zoo in 2 years

    ICICI Bank is covered by 51 analysts on the Street and...