BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Coromandel International Q3 net profit at Rs 539 cr

NewsWire
0
0

Fertiliser major Coromandel International Ltd closed the Q3 of FY23 with a higher net profit of Rs 539 crore.

The company said it had earned a total income of Rs 8,350 crore and a net profit of Rs 539 crore for the quarter ended 31.12.2022 up from a revenue of Rs 5,101 crore and a profit of Rs 379 crore logged during the corresponding period previous year.

Total Income for nine months period ended 31st Dec 2022 was at Rs 24,265 crore compared with Rs. 14,937 crore of same period previous year, registering a growth of 62 per cent over previous year.

The net profit for nine months was Rs 1,773 crore as against Rs 1,229 crore of previous year.

20230202-174404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rising solar PV module prices near term headwind: ICRA

    PM Modi to inaugurate DefExpo22 in Gujarat on Wednesday

    47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened: FM

    Equity indices rise sharply on value buying, global cues; Sensex rises...