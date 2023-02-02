Fertiliser major Coromandel International Ltd closed the Q3 of FY23 with a higher net profit of Rs 539 crore.

The company said it had earned a total income of Rs 8,350 crore and a net profit of Rs 539 crore for the quarter ended 31.12.2022 up from a revenue of Rs 5,101 crore and a profit of Rs 379 crore logged during the corresponding period previous year.

Total Income for nine months period ended 31st Dec 2022 was at Rs 24,265 crore compared with Rs. 14,937 crore of same period previous year, registering a growth of 62 per cent over previous year.

The net profit for nine months was Rs 1,773 crore as against Rs 1,229 crore of previous year.

