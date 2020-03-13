Corona pandemic triggers indefinite closure of Eiffel Tower

Paris, March 14 (IANS) The global outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) triggered indefinite closure of the iconic landmark — the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Taking to Twitter, La Tour Eiffel, the company that runs the Eiffel Tower, made the announcement on Friday.

“In the context of the #COVID19 outbreak and due to the government health measures announced today, the #EiffelTower closes today, from 9pm, for an indefinite period of time,” the tweet said.

Tourists who apparently had pre-purchased tickets to tour the tower asked about securing refunds in the Twitter thread. It was not immediately clear how or if refunds would be granted, reported FOX 2 Detroit.

The Eiffel Tower wasn’t the only tourist destination here adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Louvre was no longer taking cash because of the virus outbreak.

The world’s most-visited museum shifted to card-only payments as part of measures that helped persuade employees worried about getting sick to return to work on March 4.

Louvre workers who guard Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’ and other masterpieces walked off the job on March 1, fearful of being contaminated by the museum’s flow of tourists from around the world.

–IANS

sdr/