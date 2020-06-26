Corona patients in home isolation given oximeters: Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds are being ramped up across the national capital for serious patients, while those in the home isolation have been sent pulse oximeters to measure their oxygen levels.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “The situation is under control and there is no need to worry. I feel that in coming time the ICU beds will be required. They are being increased in the LNJP, GTB, Rajiv Gandhi hospital in large numbers for serious patients.”

The Chief Minister added that plasma therapy will now be conducted on 200 more people. “LNGP and Rajiv Gandhi hospital have been allowed to conduct plasma therapy and so have some private hospitals.”

He said that since the start of plasma therapy at the LNJP hospital, the number of deaths have reduced to less than half as compared to earlier.

“It may be difficult to save very serious patients using plasma therapy, but it can help moderate patients by not letting their condition worsen,” he added.

Besides this, as promised, last week, all the patients in home isolation have been provided with oximeters. “It will act as ‘Suraksha Kawach’. Check your oxygen levels every 1-2 hours. If it drops below 94, call us and we will send the oxygen cylinder to your house. If required, you will be sent to the hospital,” said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed a spike of 3,390 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths on Thursday, taking the total tally to 73,780.

Kejriwal said that as tests are increasing, the cases are also rising. “Over 45,000 have recovered. People are recovering very fast. Only 26,000 are active cases, out of which only 6,000 patients are in the hospital, rest are at home and are mild symptomatic.”

“COVID-19 cases in Delhi are mild and most of them do not require hospitalisation. Right now, we have over 13,000 beds ready, out of which 6,000 are vacant and 7,500 are occupied,” he added.

–IANS

aka/dpb