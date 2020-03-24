Corona scare at Delhi Mohalla Clinic

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The coronavirus scare has reached the Delhi Mohalla Clinic after a doctor developed symptoms of COVID-19. The authorities have asked the visitors to go for 15-day home quarantine.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahdara, has ordered that all those who visited or were present at Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18 to stay in home quarantine for 15 days.

They have been asked to contact the control room, in case there has been any symptoms.

The order says that the Mohalla Clinic doctor Gopal Jha could have been a positive coronavirus case.

According to the Delhi Health official, the clinic has been closed and is being sanitised.

Delhi has developed five new cases of coronavirus with the patient tally reaching 35 in the city.

–IANS

nks/prs