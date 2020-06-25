Corona tests in pvt labs in Gujarat to cost only Rs 2,500

Gandhinagar June 25 (IANS) After receiving many proposals and examining rates in other states, the Gujarat government on Thursday capped the price of corona test in private labs to Rs 2,500, against the Rs 4,500 allowed earlier.

“At present, the corona tests in Gujarat hospitals and medical colleges are being carried out free of charge and around 4,000 to 4,500 tests are being carried out daily. A patient having corona symptoms, after a prescription from an MD, can have himself or herself tested for Covid-19 at a private lab. The private labs used to charge Rs 4,500 for each test but after Gujarat High Court’s guidance and many requests from various stakeholders, the core committee headed by Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani decided on Wednesday that from now on, the private Laboratories shall charge only Rs 2,500 per test. This order is effective from today itself,” Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

“For such tests carried out from samples collected from homes, the charges will be Rs 3,000. Thus, we have had reduced the cost of corona tests in the state in public interest. If we receive any complaints that hospitals, or laboratories are charging more, their licences and approvals will be cancelled,” added Patel, who also holds the Health portfolio.

The Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) had written to the state government to lower the prices of corona tests which had been fixed by the Gujarat government at Rs 4,500. In the letter it has said tthat in other states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, the charges were around Rs 2,200-Rs 2,800, and had recommended the state government fix the price of the test at Rs 2,000.

