INDIA

‘Coronation over, king crushing people on streets’: Rahul on manhandling of wrestlers by police

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on the BJP government over the Delhi Police action against the protesting wrestlers on Sunday, saying that the “king is crushing the voice of the people on the streets”.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “The coronation is over – the ‘arrogant king’ is crushing the voice of the people on the streets!”, attaching a video of the manhandling of the protesting wrestlers by the Delhi Police.

The protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Sangeeta Phogat, were detained by the Delhi Police when they tried to march towards the new Parliament House from the Jantar Mantar.

Police have also removed the tents from the protest site.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Punia, Malik, and Vinesh have been staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Earlier in the day, Gandhi also took a jibe at the government dubbing Parliament as the voice of the people and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the new Parliament House, saying that he is considering the inauguration as a coronation.

20230528-160605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mamata’s national ambitions receive a jolt after Goa Assembly polls

    WhatsApp bans 26 lakh bad accounts in India as amended IT...

    Ex-minister’s ‘ghar-wapasi’ to Shiv Sena (UBT) boosts party’s strength in Vidarbha

    Six of marriage party killed in Andhra road accident