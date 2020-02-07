Coronavirus: 138 under observation in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (IANS) The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services Department has kept under observation 138 persons across the state in the wake of coronavirus scare, a health official said on Saturday.

“We are observing 138 people across the state, including in Bengaluru,” the department’s Communicable Diseases Wing Joint Director Prakash Kumar told IANS.

Though no coronavirus-positive case has been reported from Karnataka so far, four persons have been admitted in state hospital under medical observation, Kumar confirmed.

Of the 104 samples sent for testing from the state, 85 have so far been declared negative.

As many as 130 persons across the state were kept under home-isolation observation.

Four Karnataka districts bordering Kerala — Kodagu, Mangluru, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru – continue to be under surveillance after three positive coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala.

From January 20 till Saturday, 14,153 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Kempegowda International Airport, including three who had a history of visit to Wuhan in China.

The ‘104 Arogya Sahayavani’ call centre, which people can call for guidance on coronavirus, has clocked 1,792 calls so far.

“In case people with recent travel history to China and other affected countries develop any symptoms, they are requested to call 104 or health authorities and provide all necessary details in order to take necessary measures and are requested to be quarantined in isolation at home,” reiterated the department.

–IANS

sth/tsb