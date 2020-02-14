Coronavirus: 218 under home isolation in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services department is observing 218 people under home isolation across the state for coronavirus symptoms, a health official said here on Saturday.

“We are observing 218 people across the state, including in Bengaluru, for coronavirus symptoms,” the department’s communicable diseases wing joint director Prakash Kumar told IANS.

However, no positive coronavirus case has been reported from Karnataka yet.

Currently, nobody is admitted to the hospital for coronavirus symptoms, Kumar confirmed.

Five Karnataka districts bordering Kerala — Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru — continue to be under surveillance after three positive coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala.

Starting January 20 till Friday, 22,507 passengers have undergone thermal screening for coronavirus at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here.

Of all the people screened at the airport, only three had a history of visiting coronavirus epicentre Wuhan in China, 157 people travelled to other parts of China, and 221 people travelled to other coronavirus affected countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus epidemic affecting 28 countries as an ‘International Public Health Emergency’.

A total of 151 samples have been declared negative from the state.

The 104 Arogya Sahayavani call centre, assigned to receive calls to provide guidance on coronavirus, has attracted 3,070 calls thus far.

“In case people with recent travel history to China and other affected countries develop any symptoms, they are requested to call 104 or inform health authorities and provide all necessary details in order to take precautionary measures and are requested to be home isolated,” the department said.

Meanwhile, 19 passengers screened by the department have completed the mandatory 28-day observation period.

Globally, 1,526 people have already succumbed to coronavirus, 1,523 in China alone, and one each in the Philippines, Japan, France and Hong Kong. More than 66,200 confirmed cases have been reported thus far.

