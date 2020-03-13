Coronavirus: 30 Kerala medics under observation

Thiruvananthapuram, March 16 (IANS) After a doctor tested coronavirus positive, 30 of his colleagues at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here, have now been kept in isolation under medical observation.

The doctor, who had returned from Spain on March 1, tested positive on Sunday at the SCTIMST.

The doctor had reported for duty from March 2 onwards, complaining of sore throat on March 8. He wore a mask while attending to his duties, including seeing patients on March 10 and 11.

On March 12, he was directed to be kept in isolation after Spain got included in the list of nations affected by Covid-19.

On March 14, he was made to undergo a repeat test for coronavirus, which came out positive on Sunday.

With these many professionals not available for duty, normal services at the premier institute are likely to be affected, even though the authorities are trying to ensure that the hospital functioning is smooth.

Another cause of concern in the whole matter is that Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, had held a meeting with departmental heads last week during which a few of these doctors kept under observation had participated.

SCTIMST is an institution of national importance under the central government’s Department of Science and Technology and offers expert treatment, especially in cardiology and neurology.

–IANS

sg/tsb