Coronavirus cases in Israel nudge 30,000

Jerusalem, July 6 (IANS) The Israeli health ministry reported 788 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number in the country to 29,958.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased from 330 to 331, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 84 to 86, out of 333 patients currently hospitalised, according to the ministry, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries rose to 17,950 with 134 new recoveries, while the number of active cases reached a record 11,677.

All members of Israel’s judo national team have entered home quarantine after one of the athletes tested positive for coronavirus.

All team members are scheduled to undergo coronavirus tests on Monday, including world champion Sagi Muki who suffered high fever on Sunday.

