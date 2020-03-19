Coronavirus cases in Punjab rise to 13

Chandigarh, March 21 (IANS) The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab on Saturday rose to 13 with swab samples of six of a family, whose one member died owing to virus this week, confirming positive, officials said.

The six family members were of 70-year-old man Baldev Singh, who died of coronavirus on Wednesday in Banga town in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, the first death in the state.

He had had arrived from Germany via Italy at the Delhi airport on March 7, and proceeded to the state the same day.

Doctors said he had diabetes and hypertension, and was confirmed as COVID positive on March 18.

Three more people belonged to Mohali town, adjoining Chandigarh, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Among them is the sister of a 69-year-old woman who tested positive a day earlier. She has travel history of Britain.

Another person is a 42-year-old resident who has recently returned from Britain. She has been admitted to a government hospital in Sector 16 in Chandigarh.

The third patient came in contact with a 23-year-old Britain-returned coronavirus patient who has been undergoing treatment in Chandigarh.

Expressing concern over the escalating COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fiscal package to combat the crisis and for permission to get tests done at private hospitals and labs in the state.

Taking part in the deliberations during a video conference convened by the Prime Minister, Amarinder Singh said there was urgent need to scale up the testing for the coronavirus and the Centre should immediately allow reputed private medical colleges and super-specialty hospitals.

A total of 1,454 travellers have been home quarantined in the state, 47 government quarantined and 18 are in hospital isolation.

–IANS

vg/prs