Coronavirus: Germany to shut Western borders from Monday

Berlin, March 15 (IANS) Germany will shut its borders with its western neighbours from Monday to stop spread of coronavirus as part of radical shutdown measures across Europe, which the World Health Organisation now termed the “epicentre” of coronavirus.

Germany will “largely” shut its borders with France, Switzerland and Austria from Monday to stop coronavirus spreading, the BBC reported, citing government sources.

Other EU states are also taking radical action, with Austria banning gatherings of more than five people from Monday.

Dutch schools are to close from Monday until April 6, while bars, sports clubs, sex shops and coffee shops will be shut from Sunday night itself.

The moves follow strict measures taken by France and Spain on Saturday.

Spain, which recorded 97 more deaths and 2,000 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the country’s total death toll to 288 and overall number of cases to 7,753, on Saturday directed all citizens to remain indoors except for necessary trips outside, the BBC reported.

Police is using drones to enforce the restrictions.

France, with 4,469 confirmed cases and 91 deaths, is holding local elections, despite the shutting of cafes, restaurants and most shops.

Italy, which has recorded 1,441 deaths and and 21,157 cases, began a nationwide lockdown on Monday.

In Switzerland, the number of infections have leapt by 800 to reach 2,200 in just 24 hours.

The WHO on Friday said that Europe was now the “epicentre” of the pandemic and its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to use aggressive measures, community mobilisation and social distancing to save lives.

–IANS

vd