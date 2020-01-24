Coronavirus: IndiGo suspends some flights to China, HK

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Airline major IndiGo on Wednesday said that it will suspend two of its flight services to China, including Hong Kong, from February 1 owing to the outbreak of coronavirus.

At present, the airline operates four flight services to China and one to Hong Kong. These connect New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore to destinations in China and Hong Kong.

“Due to China travel restrictions, we have seen a high number of cancellations from China on our Delhi-Chengdu route and vice-a-versa,” the airline said in a statement.

“Therefore, we are suspending our flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 1, 2020 until February 20, 2020. We are also suspending our Bengaluru-Hong Kong flight effective February 1, 2020.”

According to the airline, these are purely temporary and precautionary measures.

“We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers,” the airline said. “We are in close touch with the relevant Government authorities and we thank them and our partners in China for all the help and support that they have extended so far.”

Besides, the airline said that for now it will continue to operate the Kolkata-Guangzhou flight, which will be monitored on a daily basis.

“And for our operating crew, we are ensuring that they return to India on the inbound flights without any layover in China,” the airline said.

–IANS

rv/prs