Coronavirus: Kerala lifts state of emergency

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (IANS) With three cases of coronavirus being announced last week, the Kerala government had announced a state calamity, but on Friday, it was lifted after a meeting of top health authorities found that everything is under control and no fresh cases had turned positive.

In a statement issued here, state Health Minister K.K.Shailaja said that of the 72 people who returned from Wuhan, 67 of the results have come out negative.

“After February 3, there has been no fresh positive cases and the three patients who tested positive are on the road to recovery. Moreover all those who has came in close contact with the three positive patients, who are under close observation, are fine. Hence it has been decided to lift it,” she said.

On Friday, there are 3,014 people who are under observation, out of which 2,953 are quarantined in their homes, while 61 are in hospitals. Of the total 285 samples sent for testing, 261 were negative and the results of the rest are awaited.

“However, the caution will continue and all those under observation will continue to be observed till they complete 28 days. All the control rooms that have been opened across the state will continue their work,” added Shailaja.

