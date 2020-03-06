Coronavirus scar makes Emirates offer flexi bookings

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) Global aviation giant Emirates on Saturday offered flexible booking options for flyers, following coronavirus forcing their itineraries go haywire.

“We want our customers to feel fully supported, comfortable and confident when making travel plans without incurring change fees should they decide to delay or adjust dates,” said Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim in a statement.

Applying the new waiver policy to all booked tickets issued on Saturday and henceforth till March 31, the Dubai-based airline will allow customers across its network to alter travel dates sans reissuance fees.

“Customers can change their booking to any date for travel within an 11 month date range in the same booking class without change penalties. Difference in fare, if applicable applies. The policy covers all existing destinations across the Emirates network,” the airline said.

As the prevailing global coronavirus imbroglio remains dynamic, Kazim said Emirates will look for ways to serve flexibility, convenience and peace of mind to its fliers.

Additionally, Emirates has taken up to cleaning its fleet with renewed precautionary measures and disinfecting procedures after flights to destinations most affected by coronavirus.

The airline said it uses HEPA filters to remove 99 per cent viruses from the cabin environment in the aircraft.

The airline connects nine Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram – through 170 weekly flights.

It employs 13,707 Indians, accounting for 21 per cent of its workforce and flies to 159 destinations in 86 countries the world over.

