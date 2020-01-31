Coronavirus will soon be contained, says Sangay

Dharamsala, Feb 7 (IANS) As reports of coronavirus infections have emerged from Tibet, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay has conveyed a message of hope and reassurance, saying that the epidemic would soon be contained.

“There must be a lot of panic and fear among Tibetans in Tibet. However, based on scientific studies of the virus, it is dangerous at this stage of outbreak but it will surely be contained very soon,” Sangay said in a statement on Thursday.

In the meantime, he said, the most important practice is to follow the necessary precautions as instructed by health experts, in addition to observing collective prayers as the Dalai Lama has prescribed to his devout Chinese and Tibetan followers and similarly, other religious traditions.

Sangay said he was praying for the Tibetans inside Tibet as well as those affected by the coronavirus spreading in China.

As advised by the Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhist monasteries of various traditions across India and worldwide have been observing mass prayers to pacify the physical and mental pain suffered by the people worldwide as well as to pray for China’s sustained and strengthened ability to combat the virus.

