Due to migration of its (MCA21) portal from Version 2 to Version 3.0 and change in way of filing in Version-3 and based on the request of stakeholders, the Corporate Affairs Ministry has decided to allow further additional time till March 31, for filing of 45 forms launched on January 23, without additional fees, to the stakeholders.

This is in continuation of General Circulars No. 1/2023 dated January 1 and 03/2023 dated February 7, said the Ministry on Wednesday.

Further, Form PAS-03 (for the purpose of allotment of share capital) which was closed for filing in Version-2 on January 20 and launched in Version-3 on January 23, and whose due dates for filing fall between January 20 and February 28, can also be filed without payment of additional fees till March 31.

In addition, the reservation period for the names which are reserved under sub-section (5) of section 4 of the CA 2013 is extended by a further period of 20 days. The re submission period under rule 9 of Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014 falling between January 23 and February 28, is also extended by 15 days.

These changes have been given effect vide MCA General Circular No. 04/2023 dated February 21. The extension will enable stakeholders to seamlessly migrate to the newer filing system launched as part of MCA21 Version 3.0 portal, said the Ministry.

