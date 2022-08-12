BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Corporate tax collection rises 34% between April-July

NewsWire
0
0

Corporate tax collections in the first four months of the current financial year have risen 34 per cent year-on-year, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet on Friday.

“During 2021-22 fiscal, corporate tax collections stood at Rs 7.23 lakh crore, a 58% growth over 2020-21 mop up.

“Even when compared to collections of FY 2018-19 (pre-COVID period), the collections of FY 2021-22 are higher by over 9%,” it tweeted.

“The corporate tax collections during FY 2022-23 (till 31st July, 2022) register a robust growth of 34% over the corporate tax collections in the corresponding period of FY 2021-22,” it said without giving an absolute figures.

The positive trend of growth continues, but for the overall impact of the Covid-19 pandemic during FY 2020-21, when the corporate tax collections took a temporary hit.

“This indicates that the simplified tax regime with low rates and no exemptions has lived up to its promise,” it added.

20220812-234202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Miscarriage of justice’: HC sets aside bail to Shivender Singh in...

    Vedanta Aluminium intensifies campaign against malaria at Lanjigarh

    Musk has to manufacture here to sell Tesla cars in India:...

    Half of realme products in India will be 5G in 2021:...