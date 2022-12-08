INDIA

Corporator prepones wedding to make wife contest poll in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The importance of an election is apparently more than a wedding. A Samajwadi corporator in Ayodhya has proved it.

With the announcement of municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh, the corporator, Mahendra Shukla, preponed his wedding after his ward was declared reserved for women. He did this so that his wife could contest from his seat — Swargadwar ward of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

His ward has now been incorporated into the Laxmanghat ward following the recent delimitation exercise.

The list of reserved wards was released on December 1 and, a day after, Shukla tied the knot.

“I was already engaged… We were planning to get married in January next year. When the Laxmanghat seat was declared as reserved for women, we decided to go ahead with the marriage,” he said.

“I have worked hard for the people of my area for the last five years and wish to move ahead in politics. For this, I thought it would be better if a woman candidate from my family contested in the municipal polls, and who better than my wife herself?” he added.

Municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this month.

20221208-084603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Central Zoo Authority gives approval for TN’s fifth Zoo

    Delhi court allows prisoner to appear in law entrance exam

    Swiss Challenge process to find buyers for LIC’s Rs 3,400 cr...

    Harjinder Singh to be seen in Deepak Tijori’s directorial ‘Tipppsy’