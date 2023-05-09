With few hours left for the crucial Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress on Tuesday shared ae fresh letter by the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) to the people of the state and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not responding to their previous letter over their pleas of alleged 40 per cent commission demanded by the state government.

Sharing the letter, Congress General Secretary and communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said: “The Karnataka State Contractors Association has written another letter – this time to the voters. PM Modi never replied to their pleas against the BJP’s 40 per cent Commission government. Tomorrow the people of Karnataka will reply for him.”

His remarks came after the KSCA wrote another letter to the voters on May 9.

Alleging that the corruption in the state has reached “frightening levels”, it urged people to cast their votes in “accordance with their conscience”.

“Democracy works when people cast their vote in accordance with their conscience. Corruption deeply hurts our collective conscience,” the letter read.

The KSCA had written a letter to Modi in 2021 alleging that they were made to cough up around 40 per cent of the tender amount to elected representatives and others before starting works.

During the election campaigning, the Congress had targeted the BJP government over the 40 per cent corruption allegations.

