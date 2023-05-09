INDIA

‘Corruption has reached frightening levels’: Congress shares KSCA letter with Karnataka’s people

NewsWire
0
5

With few hours left for the crucial Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress on Tuesday shared ae fresh letter by the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) to the people of the state and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not responding to their previous letter over their pleas of alleged 40 per cent commission demanded by the state government.

Sharing the letter, Congress General Secretary and communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said: “The Karnataka State Contractors Association has written another letter – this time to the voters. PM Modi never replied to their pleas against the BJP’s 40 per cent Commission government. Tomorrow the people of Karnataka will reply for him.”

His remarks came after the KSCA wrote another letter to the voters on May 9.

Alleging that the corruption in the state has reached “frightening levels”, it urged people to cast their votes in “accordance with their conscience”.

“Democracy works when people cast their vote in accordance with their conscience. Corruption deeply hurts our collective conscience,” the letter read.

The KSCA had written a letter to Modi in 2021 alleging that they were made to cough up around 40 per cent of the tender amount to elected representatives and others before starting works.

During the election campaigning, the Congress had targeted the BJP government over the 40 per cent corruption allegations.

20230509-200204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Can’t set house on fire to roast a pig’: SC declines...

    Tripura police seeks details of FB, Twitter users spreading fake news

    AgustaWestland case: CBI charge sheet names ex-Defence Secy, 4 others

    Want to turn Vegan?