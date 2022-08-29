Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu topped the list of states where the maximum number of cases under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered during the year 2021.

A National Crime Records Bureau data said that a total of 3,745 cases have been registered in 2021 by state Anti-Corruption Bureaux (ACBs) as compared to 3,123 cases in 2020, showing an increase of 19.9 per cent.

Out of 3,745 cases, majority — 67.6 per cent were ‘Trap Cases’ (2,532) followed by 13.6 per cent of Criminal Misconduct (511 cases).

State-wise data disclosed that Maharashtra topped the list of states with 773 corruption related cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of IPC.

Rajasthan was in second position with a total 501 cases while Tamil Nadu was at third with 423 cases.

Only 12 cases have been registered under the given category in Delhi in the year 2021.

As far as trial and conviction of cases having corruption charges is concerned, the NCRB data said that there were 28,991 cases for trial in the year 2021 and the conviction was achieved in total 450 cases during the year.

As per the data, the pendency percentage of the cases in the given category was 95.2 per cent.

