INDIA

Cosmos Cooperative Bank loan fraud: ED arrests educationist Vivek Aranha

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Vivek Aranha, partner in Rosary Education Group, Pune, under the provisions of PMLA, an official said on Saturday.

Aranha was produced before a Sessions Judge Mumbai on Friday which remanded him to ED’s custody till March 20.

The ED has alleged that Aranha had obtained multiple loans totalling Rs 46 crore from Cosmos Cooperative Bank, Pune, by submitting fabricated documents of property as mortgage with the bank, and thereafter diverted the same for his extravagant lifestyle causing a loss of Rs 45 crore to the bank.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by Pune Police on the basis of complaint of Shivaji Vithal Kale of Cosmos Bank against Vinay Aranha and Vivek Anthony Aranha wherein it was alleged that the accused persons had obtained loan of Rs 20.44 crore from Cosmos Bank by submitting fake documents of property.

20230311-142802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Feb 17 release date for bilingual film ‘SIR’/’Vaathi’ with Dhanush, Samyuktha

    J&K Open 2022: Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamps his authority with resounding...

    Quad meets with free and open Indo-Pacific agenda, condemns terror attacks...

    Makers of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2’ apologise for hurting religious...