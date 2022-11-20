SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Costa Rica manager Suarez all praise for Spain boss Enrique

Costa Rica manager Luis Fernando Suarez has lauded his Spanish counterpart Luis Enrique as the teams prepare to meet each other in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 62-year-old Colombian said Enrique had cultivated an identity that allowed his team to play with freedom, without getting bogged down in ever-changing tactics.

“He is a great coach, a person of great capacity,” Suarez said on Saturday, referring to Spain’s short-passing game, reports Xinhua.

“The most important thing is that, despite everything that happens, Spain will always play the same way and they will always do it well.”

Spain and Costa Rica will meet at the Al Thumama stadium on the southern outskirts of Doha on Wednesday.

Los Ticos are playing in their sixth World Cup and are bidding to advance beyond the quarterfinals for the first time.

Suarez admitted he could not wait for his team to be involved.

“We’ve been in World Cup mode for a long time,” Suarez said. “The difference now that we are here [in Qatar] is that we are preparing in a more concrete way and we’re going to continue like this. The group is feeling pretty good and is willing to give everything.”

In Group E, Costa Rica will also encounter Germany and Japan in the competition’s first phase.

