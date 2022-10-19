SPORTSFOOTBALL

Costa Rica midfielder and FIFA World Cup member Galo tests positive for banned substance

Costa Rica international midfielder Orlando Galo is in danger of missing this year’s FIFA World Cup after a positive doping test.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Costa Rican club Herediano, was found to have traces of Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) following the national team’s 2-2 draw with South Korea in Goyang last month.

“The Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF), on instructions from FIFA, has already notified the player as well as Club Sport Herediano. It is important to clarify that, at this time, the player has not been disqualified from participating in any competition, because FIFA’s decision is awaited,” the FCRF said in a statement on Tuesday, reports Xinhua.

Galo has been capped nine times for Costa Rica and helped the Ticos qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins next month.

“Doping controls are part of the competition provisions that FIFA has prior to the World Cup and as it is an issue that is under investigation,” the FCRF added.

Costa Rica have been drawn in the World Cup’s Group E along with Spain, Japan and Germany.

