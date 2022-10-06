HEALTHINDIA

Cough syrup samples collected, sent for checking: Haryana Health Minister

NewsWire
0
0

After a WHO product alert, authorities in Haryana have taken samples of cough syrup from Sonepat-based factory of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, and sent to the Central Drug lLboratory in Kolkata for analysis, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.

He said if samples failed to meet the standards, strict action will be taken against the company and its owners.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Maiden cough syrup could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in the west African nation of The Gambia.

20221006-200803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    78% Covid-19 cases reported late: Punjab minister (Ld)

    Italy’s Covid situation stable despite 4th wave

    Australia’s Covid caseload tops 500,000

    Over 14.5mn US children infected with Covid-19