After a WHO product alert, authorities in Haryana have taken samples of cough syrup from Sonepat-based factory of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, and sent to the Central Drug lLboratory in Kolkata for analysis, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.

He said if samples failed to meet the standards, strict action will be taken against the company and its owners.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Maiden cough syrup could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in the west African nation of The Gambia.

