External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who has often described Pakistan as the “epicentre of terrorism”, has said that considering the neighbouring country’s role in promoting cross-border terrorism, he could have used “much harsher words than epicentre” for it.

“Because you are a diplomat, does not mean you are untruthful. I could use much harsher words than epicentre. So believe me, considering what has been happening to us, I think epicentre is a very diplomatic word,” he said while responding to a question on using the word “epicentre of terrorism” for Pakistan, according to reports.

As per reports quoting him in an interview to an Austrian channel on Monday, Jaishankar was critical of European nations for not condemning terror practices that have been going on for several years.

“So, when we speak about judgments and principles, why don’t I hear sharp European condemnation of these practices which have been going on for multiple decades?” he said in response to a question.

He said that Pakistan is a country which attacked India’s Parliament and also the city of Mumbai, and which everyday sends terrorists across borders, reports said.

On being asked whether the world should be concerned about a possible war between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar, as per reports, told the channel: “I think the world needs to be concerned about terrorism. I think the world has to be concerned that there is terrorism going on and the world often looks away. The world often feels it’s not my problem because it’s happening to some other country. I think the world needs to be concerned about how sincerely and strongly it takes up the challenge of terrorists.”

