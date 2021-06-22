West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite conceded that his team was not able to implement the strategy it had planned before the two-match Test series against South Africa, which they lost by big margins here.

While the hosts lost the first Test by an innings and 63 runs, the West Indies suffered another big defeat on Monday, losing the second Test inside four day by 158 runs.

“Part of the plan obviously was to bat better and have consistent partnerships and big partnerships but we didn’t have any,” said Brathwaite, who himself was dismissed for duck and six runs in the second Test, with South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada accounting for his wicket on both occasions.

The West Indies failed to reach the 200-run mark in the four innings against South Africa but Brathwaite said it was not on account of the lack of a batting coach.

The hosts were bowled out for 97 in the first innings of the opening Test — their lowest total against South Africa — and the skipper said that the batsmen must take responsibility for the debacle.

“It isn’t a factor (having no batting coach). The coaches here are doing a very good job. And as batters, we know where we went wrong. We didn’t bat well. Full stop,” Brathwaite told ESPNcricinfo.

The twin defeats come after a successful Bangladesh tour, where West Indies made a clean sweep of the two-Test series in February this year.

“We’re very sorry. We were disappointing. We’ve got to come back and show that fight. Sometimes it’s not all about winning but you want to see the fight and we didn’t show the fans the fight. We’ve got to come back better.”

–IANS

akm/dpb