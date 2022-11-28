INDIA

Couldn’t watch films due to elections in Himachal, Gujarat: Anurag Thakur

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, said on Monday that he loves to watch films, but could not watch since last many days due to the Assembly elections in Himachal and Gujarat.

“I like to watch films. But I couldn’t watch movies for the past many days due to elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. ‘Rocketry’ was the last movie I watched. I feel that everyone should watch it,” he told reporters here on the sidelines of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Thakur also said that India is the hub of technology and we need to see how it can be used in films.

“We have done something new this time in IFFI. The Technology Park is an attraction from which people got to know new technologies,” he said.

20221128-212603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha CM inaugurates 2 irrigation projects worth Rs 1,508 cr

    PKL 9: In-form Steelers look to keep juggernaut rolling against Pink...

    Light rains likely in eastern parts of MP

    Stakeholders urge Centre to announce tourism sector as ‘national priority’