Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting of his Council of Ministers on September 28, sources privy to the development said, with the focus likely being on rising inflation and state of economy.

With Opposition parties mounting pressure on the Government over issues of price rise and growing unemployment, the emphasis is said to be on these topics, sources said.

Economic growth and fiscal challenges as well as disruptions faced in global supply chains are likely to be discussed, sources added.

There are possibilities that key economic ministries, mainly Finance and Commerce, are likely to be given directions on measures to bring down inflation.

The meeting comes at a time when just 18 months are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

