Harkirat Singh appointed Deputy Mayor of Brampton

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Brampton City Council appointed Wards 9 and 10 Councillor Harkirat Singh as Deputy Mayor for the 2022 to 2026 Term of Office.

The Deputy Mayor position is to preside at Council and other Committee meetings and assume ceremonial and civic event duties on behalf of the Mayor, if the Mayor is absent or unavailable.

“I am proud to have Councillor Harkirat Singh serve as this Term of Council’s Deputy Mayor, ” said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. “He is a dedicated, hardworking Councillor with proven results in delivering what is best for Brampton. Entering his second term as Councillor, and holding a School Trustee role before that, he is a known and trusted elected official to many who I am confident will represent and serve the City of Brampton well in this role.”

Singh served as City Councillor for Wards 9 and 10 from 2018 to 2022, prior to this he was School Trustee at the Peel District School Board for four years.

“It is an honour to be appointed by my Council colleagues as this Term of Council’s Deputy Mayor,” said Harkirat Singh. “With the opportunity that lays ahead of us in Brampton, I am excited and proud to support Mayor Brown and Councillors in prioritizing community while we move our City forward.”

In April 2022, Brampton established a Deputy Mayor position that was divided into two representing the east and west portions of the city. Pat Fortini, Regional Councillor, Wards 7 and 8 represented East Brampton and Martin Medeiros, Regional Councillor, Wards 3 and 4 represented West Brampton.

More information on Brampton City Council and Committees can be found at Brampton.ca.

