Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the countdown has started for an end to ‘corrupt rule’ of KCR and his family in Telangana.

Alleging that there is total politicisation of police force in Telangana, he said BJP cadres were not scared of arrests and they would not rest till KCR is ousted from power.

Addressing a public meeting ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’at Chevella near Hyderabad, he exuded confidence that BJP will come to power in Telangana with absolute majority.

The union minister slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over alleged corruption and SSC and TSPSC exam paper leak. He alleged that KCR has destroyed the future of lakhs of unemployed youth in the state.

Referring to the recent arrest of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Shah said the BJP leaders and workers will not be cowed down by the state government’s repressive measures.

“Our fight will not end till we oust you from power. What was Sanjay’s sin? He raised his voice against paper leak and for the rights of youth./ You put him in jail but could not keep him in jail even for 24 hours as the court released him on bail,” said Shah.

He alleged that injustice was done to youth with the leakage of question papers of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams.

“The future of lakhs of youth was destroyed by the KCR government. Youth will hold you accountable in coming elections,” he said.

Stating that there are over 2 lakh vacancies in the state, the BJP leader said the KCR government did not fill them even in two terms and was now trying to fill up 80,000 posts and even in this it leaked question papers.

“KCR destroyed the future of youth. Tell me if he has the right to remain in power even for one second,” he asked the audience and added that a chief minister who can’t conduct an exam properly has no right to remain in power.

Questioning KCR’s silence on the paper leak, the Union minister dared him to order a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court. “If you don’t do this, don’t think you can escape. The BJP government is going to be formed and everyone involved in corruption will be sent behind bars,” he said.

Shah alleged that KCR turned Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to divert people’s attention from scams. He remarked that KCR is dreaming of becoming Prime Minister but his rule is coming to an end even in Telangana.

“Prime Minister’s chair is not vacant. Narendra Modi Ji will become Prime Minister again with absolute majority. If you want to see the full picture of making Modi Ji the PM in 2024, formation of BJP government in Telangana will be a trailer,” he said.

Slamming KCR for not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day, Amit Shah alleged that he was following the agenda of Owaisi. He promised that if voted to power, BJP will organise Telangana Liberation Day celebrations on a grand scale.

“We are not afraid of Majlis. Telangana government will run for the people of Telangana not for Owaisi,” he said.

Shah also promised that if voted to power in Telangana, BJP will do away with the ‘anti-Constitutional’ reservation for Muslims. He alleged that KCR government has given reservation to minorities even in double bedroom housing scheme.

Reiterating that steering of car (BRS’ poll symbol) is in the hands of Owaisi, he said this government can’t do any good to Telangana

“Even when they draw India’s map they show Kashmir as azad Kashmir. You insulted India to make Majlis happy,” he said

Alleging that there is large-scale misuse of public funds, he said the benefits of the welfare schemes were not reaching the people.

20230423-204803